Macra na Feirme has launched two policy documents aimed at improving “quality of life” for people living and working in rural areas.

The two documents are on the future of work and rural transport. The former is titled ‘Rural Online’ while the latter is titled ‘ The Green Route’.

The future of work document focuses on three areas: rural broadband; working hubs; and work-life balance.

“Workers will shortly travel back to their places of work, and the internet connection issues which we have all tolerated will become less acceptable.”

New Macra president John Keane argued: “The delivery of these objectives will greatly aid in the development and the revitalisation of rural communities.”

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and the requirement to work from home for many has highlighted the difficulties with rural broadband quality and availability.

“There are of course many benefits to working from home. But also a number of difficulties,” Keane added.

Sarah Kelly, chairperson of Macra’s Rural Youth Committee, commented: “Digital hubs can provide better broadband coverage; reduce isolation; and reinforces the links to the community.

“Significant investment and supports are necessary for a nationwide digital hub footprint,” she added.

Macra on rural transport

The rural transport document focuses on reducing the dependence on private car use and investment into the bus and train infrastructure.

The young farmer organisation is calling for the provision of free travel for under-25s on all public transport.

“It is essential to target this cohort of the population to embed practices earlier on in life and overcome the current reliance on private car use. In order for this to be successful, we need significant investment into rural train and bus networks,” Macra president Keane argued.

A recent survey of Macra members found that 64% of them said they were likely or very likely to use public transport if it was available in their area.

As well as that, 60% of members either agreed or strongly agreed that access to public transport impacted their ability to engage in social activities.

Macra is calling for investment in upgrading bus stops along rural routes, as well as online bus tracking technology.

Rural youth chair Kelly paid tribute to her predecessor in the role Shane Quigley and the wider work of the Rural Youth Committee for its work on the documents.