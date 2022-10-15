The arguments for spending large amounts on new a hedge cutter or any other item of machinery are usually strong and persuasive – likewise a tractor to mount it on.

On occasions though, buying older machinery wisely and, more importantly, taking good care of it, can pay dividends and no more so than in the case of Tony Keane and his John Deere 3650.

Working Wonder four years on

The tractor, which was featured as a ‘Working Wonder‘ at the 2018 Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show in Punchestown, has since undergone a transformation and is now earning its keep cutting hedges in Co. Limerick.

It is, according to its owner, a perfect match for the job, and said owner has spent many hours lovingly nursing it back to its present pristine condition. Tony Keane is based at Bruff Co. Limerick, and does not foresee ever parting with the JD 3650

In retrospect, Tony feels that the restoration meant far more than just making it smarter; the project brought a much stronger feeling of ownership and it is now a tractor that he will never be parted from.

Not that there is any reason to sell it, for it is an ideal platform for the 2006 McConnell PA 6500T cutter, which has also been worked upon by Tony to bring it back to its full performance level.

From the eve of electronics

The John Deere 3650 is rated at 114hp and was produced from 1986 through to 1993, which makes this example one of the last machines off the line.

It is powered by a six-cylinder engine of 5.9L and gives every impression of a prairie tractor being repurposed for European conditions, and quite successfully too, for it became highly regarded as a tillage machine with a strong back end capable of coping with whatever was hitched to it in the field. This particular Deere engine is renowned for its reliability and longevity, so far it remains untouched despite 14,400 hours of use

The dimensions also point to a machine targeted at tillage farmers; the long thin bonnet stretching out in front is the very antithesis of today’s tractors where compactness and power density are the overriding considerations.

Nearly 30 years later, having 114 horses at one’s disposal is no big deal. However, it is quite sufficient to power a hedge cutter and will happily work a mower and tedder in the summer, but that is not really the idea behind using it with the McConnell.

A steady base

The tractor’s greatest virtue is stability, with its mass being low down, in the engine and transmission, while the long wheelbase softens the fore and aft pitching as it works along uneven ground. With an arm that extends 6.5m out from the tractor, stability is an absolute necessity

A comparison with today’s John Deeres offers up two machines of similar power: The 5115M which is 2t lighter, and the 6120m which is of very similar weight and size, but costs north of €90,000 + VAT.

The weight of the latter is also likely to be carried higher, in the sophisticated cab and various engine ancillaries, which doesn’t suit in the hedge cutting role where stability above and beyond other field operations is required.

New vs. old

It will be argued that a new tractor will not carry the repair costs of an older model, especially one that has over 14,000 hours on the clock. But that ignores the unfortunate fact that when repairs are required parts are likely to be dearer and require the attention of an expensive technician to diagnose and fit.

Tony has the ability to work on most of the jobs himself and, as he points out, if a problem does occur, it is likely that he can get it home rather than have it sit sullenly in the middle of the field awaiting a lad with a laptop. Although not showing any signs of wear the plan is to replace the rotor bearings this winter. The flails are sharpened regularly and changed twice during the season

If spares and repairs are a matter of swings and roundabouts overall running costs for all machines are certainly not, and they have increased dramatically over the last year or so.

Advertisement

Citing the cost of a 20L drum of oil Tony notes that it is now over €90 for a quality product, and quality lubricants are essential to efficient running he believes.

Quality oils for smooth running

Changing the hydraulic oil in the cutter to a High Viscosity Index (HVI) product has made a noticeable difference to its operation in the field with no drop off in performance as the temperature increases.

Likewise, he will only use a premium grease on the hedge cutter, which has a remote grease system for the pins on the lower arm although, on the outer arm and cutter head, each grease point needs attending to separately, which he does up to three times a during a busy day. All the pivot pins have been renewed and are now regularly greased for longevity

Tony has a firm belief in prevention being better than cure and regular attention to the daily maintenance tasks is carried on into the winter, with a list of jobs lined up for the quieter months.

These include rotor-bearing replacement on the cutter head and new clutch packs for the JD 3650. Neither are entirely necessary, but they are better done out of season than have them need replacing in the middle of a busy period.

Shopping around

It will be noted that these are jobs that will not be required with a new machine, yet they are productive tasks, an investment of time and money that will pay off in increased reliability and longevity.

Replacing components in the winter months also brings the benefit of being able to source them at advantageous prices. Using a switch box to control the solenoids makes for easier fault tracing and repairs

A little research can go a long way, with one major item being found at around a third of the cost of the exact same part from a manufacturer’s parts operation. In the season he would have little choice, but in the winter, waiting a little longer for delivery is of no great consequence.

It is not an approach that will suit every contractor, but Tony operates as an owner driver, allowing him full control over how he manages his time to best effect, rather than worry about finance repayments or trying to keep employees busy.

Choose derogation measures carefully

Beyond the challenge of keeping machinery fit for the task Tony has reservations about the Nitrates Derogation scheme, and the encouragement to cut hedges on a three-year cycle. Hedge growth can be rapid in Ireland and it is best to keep on top of it

Three years of growth in Ireland can render a hedge very difficult to cut back and he does not see himself taking on too many farms that have chosen this route. It is going to be an expensive and time-consuming job.

Not that he will need to take on such work for he has a waiting list of farmers wanting their hedges cut on an annual basis, enabling him to be selective in choosing the jobs that suit.

The beat of a big diesel

There is no question that as the design of farm machinery progresses then so should its adoption keep pace at ground level.

However, this does not mean that there should be no room for those who can make older tractors and implements work for them. Tony Keane is one who does just this with his John Deere and 17-year-old hedge cutter. The John Deere 3650 earlier this summer as cleaned and presented by Tony’s daughter, Brid

Further adaptions to the machine include running power straight from the battery to the cutter’s cooling fan, a wiper on the side window, additional LED work lights and stripping the cab of its lining to ease the chore of cleaning it.

Besides these modifications, and the benefits that he has found in carefully selecting and managing his machinery, there is always the healthy roar of a Deere six-cylinder engine to lift the spirit as well as the bottom line.