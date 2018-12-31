Second of 6 ‘Working Wonders’ revealed: It’s destined for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

A tractor belonging to Tony Keane is the second of six short-listed ‘Working Wonders‘ that will feature at February’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show – as part of a country-wide competition.

Last week’s short-listed winner – Tony’s entry – is an “all-rounder” John Deere 3650, which harks back to 1993. The tractor is known in the locality of Bruff, Co. Limerick; it has 13,160 hours on the clock (odometer).

Tony bought the tractor privately in 2013. He explained: “It does all the work at home in the yard and all the contracting work (agitating slurry; mowing; tedding; hedge-cutting; post-driving; drawing bales; and general silage work).

“She’s my main tractor.” When asked if he would sell it, he remarked: “No way; I’ll be buried in that tractor before I would do that.

It’s a working classic and she earns her keep. If anything goes wrong with it, you can fix it yourself. You don’t have to plug it in to see what’s up.

What happens now?

Tony’s tractor was short-listed from last week’s entries, because it attracted the most online votes (on the competition page on the FTMTA’s website). Anyone and everyone can vote.

Tony, along with the owners of the other five short-listed tractors, gets FTMTA merchandise and, additionally, three pairs of tickets for the show. All six tractors will then be transported to and from the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show – free of charge – where they will be shown for the duration of the three-day event.

And, if that’s not enough, a full (free) valet service will be provided for each of the short-listed tractors – to ensure that they’re looking their best for the event.

Visitors attending February’s show will be asked to vote – by simply dropping tokens or wrist-bands into the relevant collection point (placed beside each of the six short-listed tractors) at the event.

Voting will close on the third day (Saturday, February 8) of the show – at noon. The overall winner will be announced before the event draws to a close – later that day.

The grand (€3,000) prize…

The lucky (overall) winner will then get his or her hands on €3,000 worth of tyres – kindly sponsored by FTMTA member firm AgriGear (based in Bailieborough, Co. Cavan).

It should be noted that all entries (tractors) must be taxed and insured.