Farmeye launches new soil management portal

Agri-Tech company Farmeye has recently launched its new Nutrient Management System: The NMP Portal.

The portal is an online, map-based system for soil nutrient management and is a tool for agri-consultants and agronomists to help manage and monitor fertiliser usage on farms.

Farmeye – an NUI Galway spin-out company – aims to create 10 new direct jobs and additional spin-out businesses with their growth over the next three years.

Company CEO, Dr. Eoghan Finneran outlined what the company does: “A huge amount of data is collected on farms and much of that is either lost or misused.

For example, 500,000 soil tests have been taken over the past 10 years and the vast majority of those reports are buried in biscuit tins or lie forgotten in filing cabinets.

“Farmeye provides digital solutions to capture that data and put it to work in a practical, usable manner for the soils, for the farmer and for the environment”.

Finneran continued: “We in Ireland have a good news story to tell the world about the sustainability of our grass-fed meat and dairy produce, but without efficient management of farm-level data, that story gets lost.”

“The Farmeye NMP Portal provides the first digital step to demonstrate sustainable soil management and quantify carbon sequestration.”

The Farmeye NMP Portal has been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as an alternative to the Teagasc system for preparation of compliance-based Nutrient Management Plans (NMPs).

Continuing, Finneran explained: “This means that independent agricultural consultants can now use Farmeye to prepare 2019 NMPs and fertiliser plans for Nitrates derogation farms, of which there are over 7,000 in Ireland.”

“Soil management is just the first step in this process. We have a development plan to become the foremost provider of IT for monitoring and managing sustainability metrics at farm level.”

Finneran concluded: “Sustainability of our food production is about more than just environmental sustainability; social and economic sustainability are the other two legs on the sustainability stool and without any of the three, the whole system falls down.”