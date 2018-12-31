Flurry of fine Ford tractors brings nostalgic end to 2018

Owners and enthusiasts with a preference for Ford (and New Holland) tractors gathered in Kilkenny yesterday (Sunday, December 30).

We’ve already taken a look at the veritable feast of 7810 models present at this event – both ‘blue’ and ‘silver’ variants.

Now it’s time to cast an eye over the other blue-themed attractions at the exhibition, which was organised by the South East Ireland Ford 6 Cylinder club. New Holland dealership Murphy’s Motors of Glenmore was involved too.

Funds raised are destined for Embrace FARM.

The event – billed as the third annual Ford tractor gathering and ‘Dyno Day’ – was home to all manner of Ford tractors. Older machines, such as this 4000 (pictured below) really did reel back the years for visitors and fellow owners alike.

Meanwhile, oddities such as this 2WD (apparently specced for the North American market) TW-35 (pictured below) certainly warranted a second look.

Of course, some of the tractors present had been battled-hardened by the passage of time; others were in ‘working’ but fresh-faced condition.

But there was also a scattering of tractors that had been painstakingly restored to a high standard, including this resplendent 5610 – a 2WD Force II example with a smart-looking Super Q cab.

Also proving to be an eye-catching exhibit was this 4WD 9600 (pictured below), which towered over a pairing of 8340s to its left.

There were plenty of other highlights too. This gallery (below) shows just a selection of what was there.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.