Lots for sale with outbuildings, land and forestry in Co. Meath

Currently on the market is an opportunity to purchase Drumman House and land in Duleek, Co. Meath, which is for sale in three lots.

Duleek is a small village located nearby, with an extensive history dating as far back as 450AD. Nowadays it boasts a variety of amenities including the Greyhound Bar, restaurants, shopping and a pharmacy, to name a few.

The property is well located, what with: Duleek 4km in distance; Drogheda 12km in distance; Ashbourne 20km in distance; Dublin airport 47km in distance; and Dublin city centre 60km in distance.

Lot 1

Lot 1 contains Drumman farmhouse and land on 58ac. The house dates back to the 1700s and was recently refurbished in 2002.

The ground floor includes: a porch; a hallway; a drawing room; a dining room; a kitchen; a pantry; a utility room; an office; and a conservatory.

The first floor comprises: a landing; a master bedroom with an en-suite; two further bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

A short distance from the main house lies some extensive old yards including single storey and lofted sheds, machinery lean-to’s and a modern range of sheds with concrete floors and single-phase electricity installed.

The land itself extends 58ac, which is currently set in tillage grass and is situated south of the railway line. The lands are of good quality, free draining soil and is presently laid out in good sized divisions.

Not only that, there is about 8ac of forestry and a natural habitat included within this.

The guide price for this lot is €975,000. More information can be found here.

Lot 2

Lot 2 comprises 45ac which is currently set in grass and is situated north of the railway line.

The guide price for this is €455,000. More information can be found here.

Lot 3

Lot 3 includes the gate lodge. It has been recently renovated and is approximately 1,825ft².

It comprises: an entrance hallway; a living room / dining room/ kitchen; a utility room; another living room; a bedroom with an en-suite; one further bedroom; and a family bathroom.

The guide price is €320,000. More information can be found here.