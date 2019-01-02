New animal welfare rules at marts now in force

New regulations concerning animal welfare at marts came into effect yesterday, January 1, under legislation that was introduced by Michael Creed early last year.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine introduced the Animal Health and Welfare (Livestock Marts) Regulations on April 30, 2018, replacing the previous mart regulations from 50 years prior.

Under these new rules, marts are required to have a new licence as of yesterday, New Year’s Day.

Among the regulations included in the legislation is a ban on the sale of calves under 10 days old, and a prohibition on the use of sticks around animals less than 42 days old at marts.

At the time of the legislation being introduced, Creed said that these measure are a “significant step forward” in animal welfare.

The legislation also includes updated procedures for biosecurity, which Creed said is important in the context of international trade and standards.

The focus on animal health and welfare in the trading environment for live animals is a vital component of our strategy for the continued success of Ireland’s agri-food sector and of obtaining and maintaining export markets.

The minister also thanked the industry stakeholders for their “very constructive participation” in the run-up to the legislation being introduced.