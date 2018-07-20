Lorry transporting bales goes up in smoke on UK motorway
A lorry transporting a large number of straw bales went on fire on the side of a motorway in the UK yesterday (Thursday, July 19), causing widespread consternation locally.
West Mercia Police Operations and Communications Centre confirmed that the lorry fire broke out between Junction 7 and Junction 8 on the M5 southbound near Worcester, England.
According to Highways England, the incident forced the motorway route to be closed – causing traffic delays of 90 minutes. The motorway service provided an update, noting that a digger was sent to the scene to disperse the straw in an effort to extinguish it quicker.
Later a number of low loaders, a crane and a road sweeper were also sent to the location to help with the dispersion.
A number of motorists on the road at the time provided updates with images and videos of the flame-engulfed lorry via Twitter.
As can be seen, the lorry and its load were both razed to the ground following the inferno.
Highways England closed the M5 between Junction 7 and Junction 8 again last night to recover the burnt-out lorry and finish cleaning up the scene.
According to BBC Hereford and Worcester, parts of the M5 had to be resurfaced this morning as a result of the fire.