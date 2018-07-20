Quad drivers: Take note before you take off

When people think of farm vehicles, the first ones that come to mind are tractors and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). These are the cornerstone of transport on many farms.

What an ATV offers compared to other vehicles is increased versatility, in terms of towing and hauling capacity, and the capability to handle multiple terrains with ease, from steep inclines to boggy fields.

These benefits have led to ATVs becoming the workhorse vehicles that farmers depend on for everyday use.

Make sure that the loads carried on the racks are secure and evenly balanced and do not exceed the capacity of the ATV (check the manufacturer's recommendations);

Always be aware of your surroundings and keep your eyes peeled for any pedestrians, livestock, obstructions or other vehicles;

Inspect the ATV before use to ensure that it is in good working order;

Avoid sudden increases in speed, as this is one of the most common causes for an overturned vehicle;

Always wear the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) such as a helmet, boots, long-sleeve shirt and trousers when out riding;

When riding across a slope, keep your weight forward. When going downhill, slide your weight backwards, select a low gear and use engine braking, which leads to a reduction in the need to use the brakes;

When working a new area, make sure you walk the route before riding through it. This will give you a better perspective of the dangers or obstacles that you could come across;

You cannot predict the weather. One minute it could be bright sunshine and the next it could be pouring with rain. Be aware of changes in ground conditions, as these could affect the loads you are carrying or the attachments you are pulling;

Always read the owner’s manual. Here are some tips when it comes to

Always remember that the farm is a potentially dangerous work environment so it is important that, when using an ATV, safe use is at the forefront of the mind at all times.

This advice was provided by BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products). It designs, manufactures and distributes motorised professional, recreational and power-sport vehicles.