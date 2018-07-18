Who tops the league in one of Europe’s biggest tractor markets?
22,549 new tractors were registered in France last year (2017). That’s according to a market report by media outlet Materiel Agricole.
The figure is remarkably similar to that of 2016; the 2017 figure was down by just 0.2%.
So who was on top? John Deere was in poll position; it accounted for 19.4% of the overall market.
It was substantially ahead of New Holland, which finished the year with a market share of 13.2%. The gap between John Deere and New Holland actually widened between 2016 and 2017.
Next up was Massey Ferguson, with a market share of 12%. Its relative position improved significantly in 2017; it languished in fifth place the previous year (2016).
Claas slipped from third to fourth position, with a market 11.2%.
Fendt, meanwhile, slipped from fourth into fifth place – recording a figure of 10.5%.
Kubota made gains in 2017; its share of the market rose to 8.2% (putting it in sixth position). Case IH (7.4%) and Valtra (6.7%) followed; both lost market share between 2016 and 2017.
Next up were Deutz-Fahr (4.7%), McCormick (1.8%), Landini (1.2%) and Same (1.1%). The ‘others’ category accounted for 2.6% of the overall market.
Market groupings
When Massey Ferguson, Fendt and Valtra are considered jointly, this results in a combined share of 29.2% for AGCO. That’s a sizeable chunk (almost 30%) of the French (new) tractor sales league.
Doing the same for New Holland and Case IH results in an aggregate figure of 20.6% for CNH.
Such calculations put both of these (amalgamated) entities ahead of John Deere (19.4%).
Source of the data
The data is ultimately compiled by Axema – the French trade association of the agricultural equipment industry.
Axema has 240 companies within its ranks. It claims to represent 90% of the agricultural equipment sector in France.
Most of its member firms are businesses with sales of up to €15 million per year. However, it’s also home to a significant number of importers and manufacturers with an annual turnover of over €30 million.
Founded in 2013, Axema resulted from the merger of three manufacturers’ and importers’ associations.