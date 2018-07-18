Coming soon: Is this the tub feeder of the future?

Spanish manufacturer Tatoma will shortly unveil its latest (hydraulically-driven) vertical-auger diet feeder (mixer wagon).

According to media outlet Materiel Agricole, the latest machine’s ‘Hydroshift’ drive-line incorporates new “power-limiting software”.

It’s worth noting that, with the Hydroshift system fitted, the tractor’s PTO drives a variable-output (hydraulic) pump which, in turn, drives a variable-output motor. This motor turns the (mixing) augers.

This approach enables the rotation speed of the augers to be controlled precisely (independent of the tractor’s PTO speed.

Machine ‘behaviour’

The new power-limiting software “optimises” machine performance (depending on the available power from the tractor). In fact, the operator has considerable scope to automate the “behavior” of the machine.

For example, you can specify (in advance if you want) the most appropriate rotational (auger) speed, mixing time and engagement or disengagement of the machine’s chopper-knives.

Auger speed can be “easily varied”, depending on whether you’re mixing (and what you’re mixing) or emptying.

You can even stop the augers from turning, without having to disengage the PTO.

According to Tatoma, the machine can “automatically adapt auger speed continuously”. This, says the manufacturer, takes pressure off the machine and its drive-line.

Putting Tatoma in context

The origins of Tatoma, as a manufacturing entity, can apparently be traced as far back as the 19th century. Located in Monzon, Huesca, the founding family earned a reputation for fabricating artistic railings and gratings.

During the 20th century, the company – then known as Melchor Torres SA (Metosa) – shifted its focus to the production of industrial machines, such as hydraulic presses and machine tools.

In 1971, the Talleres Torres Marti factory was established – otherwise known as Ta-To-Ma (Tatoma).

By the 1970s the business had embarked on the manufacture of agricultural equipment – laying the foundations for the modern-day company.

Interestingly, Tatoma’s first (tractor-drawn) mixer wagon (diet feeder) was built in 1983; it was granted a patent for this design the following year – in 1984.

Nowadays, it makes a wide range of machines, including self-propelled units.