Preparations underway for next Farm Machinery Show

The FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association) Executive Council recently agreed dates for the 2019 Farm Machinery Show.

The event, which will be held at Punchestown Event Centre near Naas (Co. Kildare), will run over three days from Thursday, February 7, to Saturday, February 9 (2019).

According to the FTMTA, the 2017 show proved to be the “most successful such event ever” – with an apparent total of almost 21,000 visitors.

It also had the “highest number of exhibitors and largest area of exhibition space to date”.

It is hoped that it will be possible to expand the exhibition area further and to deliver a larger event in 2019.

The association says that exhibitor application packs (for February’s show) will be issued next month (August). These packs will be sent to all exhibitors at last year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show and this year’s FTMTA Grass & Muck.

Advertisement

Striking shots from Grass & Muck

On the subject of Grass & Muck, the association has been reflecting on the event (which took place at Gurteen College in the midlands). It recently picked out some of the most eye-catching photographs taken at the working equipment demonstration, which was held in May.

One of the winning shots was this striking picture (below), which aptly captured a Deutz-Fahr/Krone outfit at work. It was snapped on Farmhand’s plot at the sun-drenched event.

It was taken by photographer Ray Mallon (RM Agriphotos). He’s well known in farm machinery circles; Ray attends many vintage and classic machinery gatherings – all over Ireland.

Don’t forget, also, to take a peek at this video (below) from AgriLand’s Paul Gorman. He spent much of the day scouring the demonstration plots and the many trade stands – to produce this footage.