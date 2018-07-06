2.1 million new tractors sold worldwide last year: Where did they go?

Over 2.1 million new tractors were sold across the world in 2017.

That’s according to a report in Profi – the well-known farm machinery publication.

The report indicates that last year’s estimated figure was 13% higher than that for 2016 (1.9 million units).

The data ultimately come from Agrievolution Alliance; it compiles data on tractor and equipment sales around the world – charting trends from one year to the next.

The data reportedly shows that new tractor sales grew by 16% in both China and India. Together, these two markets accounted for more than one million units (490,000 in China and 600,000 in India).

Meanwhile, the US market stood at 220,000 units (an increase of 4% over 2016 levels).

Here in Europe, 190,000 new tractors were sold last year; that’s up 13%. In the European agricultural tractor market, Germany and France are typically the two biggest buyers.

Who Or What Is Agrievolution Alliance?

Made up of 14 organisations, Agrievolution Alliance was established in April of 2012 to create a “strong, unified voice for the agricultural machinery industry”.

It claims to be “the global voice for agricultural equipment manufacturers”. It says that it represents more than 6,000 companies dotted about the globe.

Its aim is to enable each constituent association to serve its members better, through shared information and worldwide collaboration on issues affecting the industry as a whole.

