Local producers showcased at SHEEP 2018

SHEEP 2018 promises a day full of activities that will satisfy sheep enthusiasts, families and food lovers.

This year the event is taking place at Teagasc, Athenry, Co. Galway, on Sunday, July 7. Admission to the event is free with tee-off scheduled for 10:00am.

The event will play host to a large number of exhibitors from the commercial sheep breeding world, competitions and displays take place throughout the day with demonstrations of sheepdog training.

Food village

Alongside this year’s exhibitors there will be a ‘Food Village’, which is set to be the first of its kind at the annual event. The village is designed to showcase the finest produce Galway has to offer.

The addition of the food village comes in light of Galway recently being awarded the European Region of Gastronomy 2018 designation.

Galway is the first European Region of Gastronomy (ERoG) in Ireland and the British Isles – as well as one of only two places to receive the designation for 2018; the other one being Noord Brabant in the Netherlands – to be awarded the pirze.

Programme coordinator for ​Galway ERoG​ Elaine Donohue said:

Our theme for the year is ‘From the ground up, feeding our future’, so we are encouraging people to get out and learn more about our food industry.

“With over 20 producers from Galway and the west of Ireland set to showcase their local produce, the event is surely not to be missed,” said organisers of the event.

Advertisement

Not for the faint-hearted, lamb butchery demonstrations take place during the day. This will be followed by cooking demonstrations from top television cook Catherine Fulvio, with lamb dishes taking centre stage.

Organisers have promised that:

Meat lovers and producers will not be disappointed, with curing and smoking meat demonstrations firmly in the line-up.

In addition, Galway 2020’s Project Baa Baa, led by Galway cheesemonger Seamus Sheridan, will make its first appearance at ​SHEEP 2018: Farm To Fork,​ where the official launch will take place.

Fun for all the family

Organisers of the event have ensured that there is something for ‘everybody in the audience’ with a wide range of activities including: uilleann pipe music; sheep shearing; wool spinning; hand weaving; and knitting.

Craft workshops held by Loughrea Craft Club featuring craft maker Melanie Loren take place throughout the day with music, song and dance seisiuns sure to draw your attention.

Showcasing the county’s food heritage will be the main priority in displays by the Galway Gastronomy Heritage Project and the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna.