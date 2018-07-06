Lakeland sets up fodder advice line as drought extends

Lakeland Dairies Agribusiness has set up a dedicated line for milk suppliers and feed customers looking for advice during the current drought period.

The line is open from Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm, according to Lakeland Agri.

Lakeland farmers can contact the dedicated advice line on: 042-9747205 – with the company reminding callers from Northern Ireland to dial: +00-353-42-9747205.

With no rain in the immediate forecast, and grass growth at less than 50% of what was being achieved in the same period last year, farmers are urged to contact Lakeland Agri if they are seeking advice and assistance during this “extremely challenging period for grass growth”.

The firm’s nutritional support team will be on hand to assist farmers in putting a strategy in place to address the short-term grass deficit.

They will also discuss measures that can be taken to minimise fodder shortages in the winter as a result.

The helpline is strictly for nutritional advice and support; general inquiries can be made as usual to: 1890-474720; or: 028-30262311 if calling from Northern Ireland.

Helplines

Lakeland is the latest processor to offer support to drought-stricken farmers with a helpline and advice. Earlier this week, Teagasc and Glanbia also established helplines for farmers in need.

Glanbia urged farmers facing difficulties to contact their local Glanbia representative, who can advise of appropriate solutions on an individual farm basis.

The Glanbia Drought Helpline is available to farmers in difficulty on: 1890-100-017; lines are open from 8:30am to 6:00pm.

Meanwhile, Teagasc has set up clinics and a helpline for farmers who want to speak to an advisor regarding options for feeding stock in the ongoing drought.