The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has appointed Dr. Helen Sheridan to the Teagasc Authority.

Dr. Sheridan is an associate professor at the School of Agriculture and Food Science at University College Dublin (UCD).

While now living in Dublin, Helen is from a drystock farm in Co. Longford and qualified with an agricultural science degree (Agri-Environmental Science) from UCD.

She also has a PhD in Agricultural Ecology from UCD, which she completed as a Walsh Fellow based at Teagasc Research Centre, Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

Helen lectures in Farm Landscape Ecology and Agri-Environmental Policy and is Programme Director of the BAgrSc Agri-Environmental Sciences.

According to Teagasc, Helen is “passionate” about enhancing the sustainability of livestock production systems and has been conducting research on multi-species swards at UCD Lyons Farm for over a decade.

Her research also focuses on farmland biodiversity, farmland habitats and agri-environment scheme measures.

Liam Herlihy, chairman of Teagasc, welcomed Dr. Sheridan to the position at a meeting at Oak Park, Co. Carlow today, Wednesday, January 9.

He said: “I look forward to working with Helen. She brings important knowledge and expertise to the authority, which will assist us in making wise decisions on the future direction of Teagasc and the role it plays in the Irish agriculture and food sector.”

Liam Herlihy also thanked Prof. Gerald Fitzgerald who has completed two terms on the Teagasc Authority.

“On behalf of the members of the authority, management and staff, I thank Ger for his excellent contributions, particularly on the Research committee of the Teagasc Authority.”