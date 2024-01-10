A further two cases of bluetongue virus (BTV) in cattle have been identified at two new locations following active surveillance in the north-east Kent temporary control zone (TCZ).

Both locations are linked to farms where cases have recently been found.

This brings the total number of BTV cases in England to 47.

According to the latest update from the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency any animals infected by the virus will be “humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission”.

Farmers in the locality of the TCZ have been urged to keep a close eye on their livestock for symptoms, which include:

Fever;

Lameness;

Ulcers around eyes/mouth;

Respiratory issues;

Swelling of the lips, tongue and head.

Farmer meeting

Meanwhile the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales (NFU) East livestock board member, Hugh Broom, and National Sheep Association (NSA) chair, Dan Phipps will hold a BTV-focused meeting this month.

The BTV meeting, which aims to provide support and information for farmers regarding ways to prevent, and ways to cope with BTV, will take place on Monday, January 15.

Broom said the meeting is being organised because of the increase in cases.

“There are now over 40 confirmed cases of the most recent strain of bluetongue – BTV-3, across Norfolk and Kent temporary control zones (TCZs), so this urgent meeting is being held to provide the latest updates for farmers and vets,” he said.

According to Phipps, a collaborative approach on the issue is very important: “By bringing together representatives and experts across key industry organisations, we hope to help build vital networks within the TCZ in Norfolk.”

“Ensuring vital and importantly, up to-date BTV-3 information is accurately shared with farmers is dependent on all of the industry experts and stakeholders collaborating,” the NSA chair said.

The meeting will take place at Dunston Hall, Norwich, from 7.00p.m to 8.30p.m.

A range of organisations will be in attendance including the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB); British Cattle Veterinary Association (BCVA); National Beef Association (NBA); Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS); National Farmers’ Union (NFU).