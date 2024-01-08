Eight new cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in recent days in the two existing UK temporary control zones (TCZ).

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed five of these cases in the Norfolk TCZ following active surveillance.

All new Norfolk cases were confirmed in cattle.

In the north-east Kent TCZ, three further cases of bluetongue in cattle have been identified in the Deal area.

These cases bring the total number of cases in England to 44 infected animals on 24 premises.

All animals will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission, the department said.

Neither TCZ is being extended, and movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep, camelids and other ruminants in the zones.

Defra said there is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain and that surveillance is ongoing

Last week, a case of bluetongue was confirmed in a bull in the north-east Kent TCZ, making it the first confirmed case of the disease in 2024.

Livestock movements

Before Christmas, a new license was made available to allow animal movements out of bluetongue TCZs for welfare reasons.

The license has been approved by Defra for animal movements from premises within both the Kent and Norfolk TCZs.

Chair of Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W), Dr Joseph Henry, said applications for this license can only be made where animal welfare is “likely to be compromised”.

“If you are a farmer in the current TCZ, we strongly recommend that you apply as soon as you are aware that the welfare of your animals may become compromised.

“Farmers may wish to ask their vets to assist in completing the application, ensuring you highlight the reasons why welfare is likely to be affected if you don’t move the animals.

“Each licence application is assessed individually, so it is important that all necessary information is given to allow appropriate risk assessments to be conducted.”

Moves that are to outside of the TCZ, but remain close in proximity to the TCZ, will be considered a lower risk than long distance movements.

Defra said long distance movements are unlikely to be approved.