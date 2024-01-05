A new case of bluetongue has been confirmed in a bull in Kent by the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The department said the case was identified following active surveillance in the north-east Kent temporary control zone (TCZ) in the Deal area.

This is the first case of bluetongue confirmed in England since Christmas eve (December 24).

The animal will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

“The TCZ is not being extended and movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep and other ruminants in the zone,” Defra said.

“This brings the total number of cases in England to 36 infected animals on 20 premises.

“There is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain. Surveillance is ongoing.”

Livestock movements

Before Christmas, a new license was made available to allow animal movements out of bluetongue TCZs for welfare reasons.

Currently, there are two TCZs in England. There is one in Kent and one in Norfolk.

The license has been approved by Defra for animal movements from premises within both the Kent and Norfolk TCZs.

Chair of the Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W), Dr Joseph Henry, said applications for this license can only be made where animal welfare is “likely to be compromised”.

“If you are a farmer in the current TCZ, we strongly recommend that you apply as soon as you are aware that the welfare of your animals may become compromised.

“Farmers may wish to ask their vets to assist in completing the application, ensuring you highlight the reasons why welfare is likely to be affected if you don’t move the animals.

“Each licence application is assessed individually, so it is important that all necessary information is given to allow appropriate risk assessments to be conducted.”

Moves that are to outside of the TCZ, but remain close in proximity to the TCZ, will be considered a lower risk than long distance movements.

Defra said long distance movements are unlikely to be approved.