The 44th annual Castlecomer Wellie Race drew in crowds in the Co. Killkenny town in an effort to raise money for a range of good causes.

Originally started in 1978, the Castlecomer Wellie Race was regarded as a chance to run off the Christmas excess by having a race over a cross country circuit.

The run itself is a 5km distance, which, when completed while wearing wellies, is no mean feat. The float parade saw a wide range of entrants Source: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

Preceded by the float parade, the wellie race was in aid of Cois Nore cancer support, friends of Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny Wheelchair Association, St. Vincent de Paul, among many other worthwhile causes.

Chubby Brennan, the wellington race committee PRO (public relations officer), gave his “sincere thanks” to all those who made the race “another great success” on on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2024).

Advertisement

Breda Mulcahy retained her position as finishing first in the women’s category, while Bridget Rochford improved in her second position result in 2023 to finish first in the senior ladies category this year.

Race results

Men:

Mick Coyle; Kalem Buggy; Pa O’Reilly; John Barron; Neil Murtagh; Liam Power; Alex Daly; Philip Fennelly; Michael Comerford; Harry Roche.

Source: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

Ladies:

Breda Mulcahy; Eilís Bollard; Abigail Daly; Ciara Byrne; Caoimhe Fennelly; Ruby Roche; Aoibhinn Malone; Sarah Whittaker; Miriam Dillon; Amy McDonald.

Senior Men:

Tom Walsh; Kieran Hynes; P.J. Doyle.

Senior Ladies:

Advertisement

Bridget Rochford; Julianne O’Donovan; Sue Murtagh.

Fancy dress and float parade results

Children (individual):

Jack in the Box. (Seanie O’Mahoney); ATM at Large. (Taunya Mayo); Katie Taylor. (Grace Mayo).

Children (groups):

Erins Own Ladies Football Club. (Colette Comerford); Railyard G.F.C.; Barbie & Ken. (Zara and Gavin Holohan).

Source: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Source: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

Adult (individual):

The Bath Man (Paul Palmer); J.P. McManus (Martin Walsh).

Group (2-5):

Pulling Together to Save Lives. (Pat Comerford and Pat Sweeney); Wind in the Weigh (John O’Mahony); Vikings (Kilkenny War Memorial Group) (John Joe Cullen, Donal Croughan).

Floats: