Total horticulture and cereals exports were valued at €295 million in 2023, of which mushrooms accounted for almost 50% of the total export value.

However, the €295 million does represent a 6% year on year decline in the sector, according to Bord Bia from their Export Performance and Prospects Report 2023/24, which was launched today (Wednesday, January 10).

The mushroom sector had a reasonable year in the UK, the main market for Irish mushrooms, where sales increased in value despite lower volumes, reflecting price increases achieved during the year, Bord Bia said.

However, they added it was not subject to the same weather disruptions in 2023 as other produce due to their production taking place in a “controlled environment”.

Mushrooms

The biggest factor affecting the mushroom sector in 2023 was the slowdown in the UK economy, which is the most important market for Irish exports, according to Bord Bia.

However, Bord Bia said the mushroom sector has proved resilient to customers buying fewer fresh fruit and vegetables in their weekly shop, with the volume of exports declining by “only 6% year on year”.

Rising prices have helped producers to maintain their margin, but across the sector, Bord Bia said labour availability remains a challenge. Source: Bord Bia

Bord Bia said the outlook for 2024 for the mushroom sector is “positive”, provided the sector manages to “stay on top of costs and achieve some further price increases”.

There is a longstanding relationship between the industry and UK retailers, which Bord Bia said is “built on the quality of mushrooms supplied, and good service”.

In addition, they said, Irish companies are positioning themselves as “premium suppliers with innovative vitamin enhanced mushrooms”.

Cereal exports

In 2023, the value of cereal exports was estimated at €80 million, which Bord Bia said is a value decrease of 4% year on year, with exports primarily destined for Northern Ireland.

The combination of lower cereal area, reduced yields and declining European commodity prices reduced values in the second half of the year.

In 2023 the cereal growing area of 268,000ha was estimated to be down by more than 6%.

Total cereal production was estimated at just under 2 million tonnes which is a decrease of 20% on 2022.

The yields for all cereals were below the five-year averages according to Bord Bia, with the reduced area and challenging weather conditions being key contributing factors to this outcome.

Bord Bia said the key market for cereals produced is the domestic market and for animal feed but that there is an “important element” supplied into the food and beverage market.

Overall, Bord Bia stated that maize remains the main export category with malt exports performing well in 2023.

Both oats and barley volumes were lower leading to a fall in value of their exports, while the value of wheat exports was stable helped by increased volumes from the 2022 harvest, according to Bord Bia.