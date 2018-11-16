Longford Macra plays host to a tractor run ‘with a twist’

Longford Macra na Feirme has decided to “be a little bit different this year” and host its tractor run at night.

The tractor run will begin at Connolly Army Barracks in Longford Town this evening (Friday, November 15) at 7:30pm.

The aim of the tractor run is to encourage more young people to get involved with Longford Macra.

A spokesperson for the group said: “To keep Macra alive in the county, we need young people – both male and female – between ages of 17-35 to come on board and take up club officer roles.”

The spokesperson explained that the idea to have the tractor run at night came about as an encouragement for farmers to get all lights and beacons working properly on their tractors – especially coming into the winter time.

On the night, there will be “a special discount” for new members who sign up to Longford Macra.

All proceeds from the tractor run will be donated to the Dublin2Mayo Charity Tractor Run’s chosen charity.

Last year, The Dublin2Mayo Run raised a total of €96,000 for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and the Special Care Baby Unit in Mayo University Hospital.

This year, it is raising money for a special baby care unit in Mayo University Hospital, the National Rehabilitation Hospital and the Midland’s Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Longford Macra expressed its thanks to Longford Vintage Club for allowing it to use their premises based at the army barracks.