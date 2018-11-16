Arrabawn holds milk price for October
The board of Arrabawn has decided to hold its milk price for October supplies following a meeting earlier today (Friday, November 16).
This will mean the price will stay at 32.21c/L including VAT for Arrabawn suppliers, same as last month and earlier.
This follows a trend with most processors holding their October prices.
Meanwhile, Dairygold Board decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in October.
This will see suppliers paid a price of 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Kerry all decided to hold their respective milk prices for October supplies.
Lakeland Dairies announced that its suppliers will be paid 32.78c/L including VAT for their October milk supplies.
Meanwhile, Glanbia revealed that it will pay its milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Kerry announced a base price for October milk supplies remains unchanged at 32c/L including VAT.