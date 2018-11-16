Arrabawn holds milk price for October

The board of Arrabawn has decided to hold its milk price for October supplies following a meeting earlier today (Friday, November 16).

This will mean the price will stay at 32.21c/L including VAT for Arrabawn suppliers, same as last month and earlier.

This follows a trend with most processors holding their October prices.

Aurivo announced a price drop, however, and will pay its suppliers a price of 31c/L including VAT for October milk.

Meanwhile, Dairygold Board decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in October.

This will see suppliers paid a price of 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Kerry all decided to hold their respective milk prices for October supplies.

Lakeland Dairies announced that its suppliers will be paid 32.78c/L including VAT for their October milk supplies.

A lactose bonus of 0.28c/L will also apply for October milk, bringing the effective milk price to 33.06c/L including VAT.

Meanwhile, Glanbia revealed that it will pay its milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.