The machinery demonstrations at this year’s National Dairy Show will feature utility terrain vehicles (UTV’s).

Machinery demonstrations have long been an exciting feature at the AXA National Dairy Show.

The show takes place at Milstreet’s Green Glens Arena on October 13-14, when the best of the best dairy exhibitors battle it out for top prizes.

A trade show will also be taking place, with anyone interested in machinery well covered for the day – tractors, diet feeders, milking equipment and much more will be on display for punters.

National Dairy Show

As well as being able to visit the trade stands throughout the day to see what’s on offer, visitors will be able to see some of the vehicles in action across the weekend as part of the live machinery demonstrations.

With an increase in serious farm injuries in recent years safety is on everyone’s mind when it comes to operating machinery.

In this vein, UTVs made popular by the John Deere Gator UTV have become a more popular, safer alternative to quad bikes on farms due to seatbelts and rollover protection from the cab structure.

Farm Power Ltd.; Andrew Hourigan Limited; Ryalls Farm and Industrial Equipment Ltd.; O Neills Power Equipment Milltown; and O’Connell Batteries Ltd. will display their newest UTV models from a range of brands at the show.

Visitors to the show will be able to see how these vehicles work with live demonstrations taking place.

With impending regulations on quad bikes this is a fantastic opportunity for farmers to scope out alternatives and see exactly what is on offer across Irish businesses.

All sustainability-conscious farmers will be pleased to hear that there are environmentally friendly options available when it comes to UTV’s too; O’Connell’s and O’Neills will display cutting-edge electric UTV’s from Polaris over the weekend.

The electric Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic fits two passengers and has a range of 80 miles in one charge.

For the traditional petrol Rangers there is an even wider selection of models that can fit two to six passengers.

The demonstrations will take place in the early afternoon and evening on both Friday and Saturday – keep your eyes peeled for start times which will be posted around the AXA National Dairy Show Arena.