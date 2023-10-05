AXA Farm Insurance, for the second year in a row, is supporting the AXA National Dairy Show as headline sponsors of the event.

The National Dairy Show is in its 41st year and sees the best dairy breeders exhibit heifer calves, heifers in milk and mature cows across the two-day event.

Taking place on October 13-14 at Green Glens Arena, Milstreet, Co. Cork, the show has been run under the auspices of the Cork Holstein Frisian Club, a branch of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) since its inception.

Show director Denis Kiely sees engaging with AXA as a headline sponsor as a great success for the show.

“Getting a sponsor like AXA on board is a huge achievement,” he said.

“It shows the high esteem the show is held in that they want to be a part of it and their financial support enables us to provide the best show we possibly can.”

He said the support of AXA has ensured the show goes from strength to strength and grows its national recognition.

National Dairy Show

AXA’s sponsorship sees every exhibitor receive a €100 voucher redeemable against AXA Farm Insurance.

The event boasts one of the best prize funds in the country and in it, every milking cow placed sixth or above receives a minimum of €200 in prize funds.

This increases to €750 for first place in a range of classes. Intermediate champions will take home €450 and youngstock classes fetch up to €200 for the top prize.

Tom McCarthy, agri-regional development manager for AXA Insurance Munster outlined AXA’s pride in supporting the event.

“AXA is delighted to be the title sponsor of the AXA National Dairy Show 2023, in the wonderful surroundings of the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork,” he said.

“Ireland’s number one dairy event promises the latest in dairy technology and research, including the National Dairy Innovation Awards, machinery demos, and of course, the best dairy cattle battling for the most prestigious dairy show competitions in Ireland.”

Since launching its specialist farm division in May 2018, AXA Farm now insures over 30,000 farmers.