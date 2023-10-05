The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that investigations are underway after 11 calves were reported stolen from a field in Co. Derry.

The calves were reported stolen on September 30 from a field in the Cregg Road area of Claudy, Co. Derry.

The PSNI said the calves are believed to have been taken sometime between Sunday, September 24, and the time of the report, which was around 2:45p.m on Saturday, September 30.

The force said enquiries into the theft are ongoing and urged anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact it on 101 quoting reference 1014 30/9/23.

Livestock theft

In August, a rural crime report from the insurance branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) revealed that livestock theft had risen by 8.7% across the UK in 2022.

The NFU report revealed that the overall cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland had increased by 51% on the year before, rising to £2.5 million.

Following the release of NFU Mutual’s rural crime report, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president William Irvine said the results were disappointing, but not surprising.

“While it does not come as a surprise, it is very disappointing to learn that the cost of rural crime has increased in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“What is particularly concerning is the stark increase of 51% in the cost of crime in Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK which has seen a 22% increase,” Irvine said.

“At the root of the crimes that did occur are farming families who have suffered financially and emotionally because of a criminal intrusion on their farm.”

Irvine said the cost-of-living crisis and delay in replacing equipment is “making it even harder for farm families to recover” from theft incidents.

“Criminals are active in our community and we as farmers need to be vigilant and take the security of our businesses and homes seriously to deter criminals,” he said.