Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that if the new housing guidelines published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage were implemented then they would “destroy” progress made in rural Ireland.

The guidelines advise local authorities to promote and support housing that would offer an alternative to people who might otherwise construct rural one-off housing.

This approach, according to Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, is designed to enhance accessibility to services and community amenities.

He stated that the guidelines will also ensure that rural housing develops “at a limited pace” that is appropriate to the service and employment function of the settlement.

Deputy Fitzmaurice told Agriland that following much work done in rural Ireland, such as the rolling out of broadband, that the government are “contradicting everything they have done now by saying you won’t be able to build in rural areas”.

He described the government recommendations as an “assault on rural Ireland” and said it would “destroy the fabric of rural communities”.

The guidelines state that lands zoned for housing at the edge of rural towns and villages at locations that can be integrated into the settlement and are connected to existing walking and cycling networks can offer an alternative to single houses in the countryside.

Fitzmaurice said that an issue with sewage remains for houses at the edge of rural towns.

He said the guidelines highlight “tension” between the push for sustainable development and the preservation of rural Ireland.

“At the time of a housing crisis, that we don’t have enough houses in cities or towns and with people that do it themselves, shouldn’t he be putting his arms around them, not kicking them in the teeth,” Fitzmaurice said.

“As these guidelines begin to influence planning decisions, the clash between government policy and rural communities’ values is set to intensify, raising critical questions about the future landscape of rural Ireland,” the deputy said.