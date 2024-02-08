This 2024 Farm Safety Series is a collaboration between Agriland Media Group and ESB Networks.

In any occupation, safety tips are important to know. Everyday tasks eventually become second nature and we can do them almost without thinking. There is nowhere more dangerous than on the farm.

In 2022, farming accounted for 46% of all work-related deaths, despite accounting for less than 4% of Ireland’s workforce.

While the hazards on any farm are many, electricity lines in particular pose a deadly risk if they are not given the respect they deserve.

As daylight hours remain shorter, it is essential to maintain awareness of your surroundings and understand the risks on your farm.

Farm Safety Series tips

To keep you safe as we get through winter, Michael Murray, public safety manager with ESB Networks has put together 10 tips for safer farming in the presence of electricity:

Understand that electricity lines are always live, and that electricity always seeks the shortest, easiest path to the ground – including through people;

Identify all overhead electricity lines prior to beginning work using tools or heavy machinery. This includes ladders, trimmers, strimmers and saws, as well as spray booms, cranes, tipper lorries, grain augers or other farm machinery;

Always check if there are buried cables and services before digging. Email [email protected] or call 1800 928 960 or (01) 858 2060 to get maps of ESB network cables;

When traversing fields, plan your route to maintain a safe distance from overhead lines, stay wires and electricity poles. Where possible, work parallel to lines rather than crossing under them. Electricity can ‘arc’ or jump gaps, meaning you do not need to make contact with the line to be at risk;

Remember, liquid and electricity are a dangerous combination. Exercise extreme caution when using power washing or irrigation equipment, or spreading slurry near overhead lines;

If your tractor comes in contact with an overhead line, remain in the cab until the electricity has been shut off by an ESB Networks technician. A wrong move could result in serious injury or death. Warn others to keep their distance. If you must exit the cab, jump clear of the tractor and land with both feet, taking care to avoid touching the ground with your hands. Then, take short steps until you are safely 10m away;

Avoid storing silage or other materials near power lines. This increases the chance that a loader may come in contact with the power lines;

Always use a licensed electrician for all repairs or new installations, including electric fences and stand-by generators. Such generators require a proper changeover switch at the main distribution board and should never be plugged into an electrical socket;

Never touch fallen wires, or handle livestock that may be in contact with electricity wires. Notify ESB Networks of any fallen lines immediately;

In an emergency, call ESB Networks’ 24/7 service on 1800 372 999 with the GPS coordinates or the Eircode for your location.

