LIC appoints pasture to profit consultant in Tipperary

LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation), the New Zealand farmer-owned co-operative, has announced the appointment of Kathryn George to the role of pasture to profit consultant.

George – the holder of a master’s degree in animal nutrition and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture – is based out of LIC’s Irish headquarters in Cahir, Co. Tipperary; she took up the new role on July 2.

She brings a large degree of experience to the role, including 15 year’s experience in the dairy industry. Her previous roles focused on extension and farm advisory in both the UK and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Speaking following the appointment to LIC, George said: “No one farm or farmer is the same. My aim is to help optimise the performance of the farming business to meet your goals whether that be increased profitability, expansion or achieving a better work-life balance.

I operate a whole farm system approach, beginning by clarifying the goals of the farming business and implementing strategies to achieve them through regular monitoring and measurements towards progress.