Meath farmer replaces Henry Corbally on Glanbia board

Meath dairy farmer Diarmuid Lally will replace former group chairman of Glanbia, Henry Corbally, as a non-executive director on the board of Glanbia Co-operative Society and on the board of Glanbia Ireland.

Lally – a former chairman of Meath IFA (Irish Farmers’ Association) – was elected at a meeting of the co-op’s northern-based Regional Advisory Committee in Navan last night.

It is understood that the appointment will be formally ratified at a council meeting next week.

Speaking to AgriLand, Lally – who milks more than 300 cows with his brother, Peter, in Kilmessan – said “it will be an honour” to represent farmers.

“I know farmers are going through a tough time at that moment, so I’m very aware that it’s going to be a challenge,” he said.

I’m not on the board for an easy ride; I hope to make a difference.

Lally – who was Meath IFA chair from 2014 to 2018 – is aware that he has “big shoes” to fill following Corbally’s retirement from both positions last month.

Corbally served a total of 18 years on the board and served as group chairman of Glanbia from 2015 until 2018.

Glanbia, the global nutrition group, announced last month that Martin Keane would succeed Corbally as group chairman.

“He was there for a long time and he was unopposed from the northern region – so I can’t see myself filling Henry’s shoes for a while – but it won’t be for the want of trying.

“I will do my best to represent farmers as best I can on the board,” he said.

Milk Price

The new farmer-director – representing a number of counties including: Meath; Cavan; Westmeath; and part of Dublin – will be one of 14 members on the board.

I know I’m not going to change the world overnight. But, our current milk price is out of kilter and that has to be looked at.

“It will have to be addressed for the rest of the year with the fodder crisis that all farmers are going through at the moment,” he said.