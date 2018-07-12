Biodiversity in farming: Are you deserving of an award?

A new Biodiversity Award will be added to the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition.

It was announced yesterday (July 11) by the National Rural Network (NRN) and Macra na Feirme.

The aim of this new award is to raise awareness of biodiversity’s importance in the farming community.

Retaining existing hedgerows;

Planting new hedgerows;

Maintaining buffer strips at field margins;

Crop rotation;

Fencing of watercourses;

Allowing birds and bats to nest in farm buildings. The National Rural Network Biodiversity Award is apparently designed to demonstrate how farmers can incorporate biodiversity on their farms by measures such as:

Outlining the relevance of the award, the National Rural Network said that agriculture relies on biodiversity in many ways. For example, they said: “Bees pollinate crops; earthworms build soil fertility; and bacteria breakdown nutrients”.

Advertisement

Macra na Feirme National President James Healy said: “This award will recognise our young farmers who are going the extra mile to secure our farms and environment for future generations.”

Commenting on the new award, Philip Farrelly from the National Rural Network said:

Farmers are the custodians of the land and environment. Their actions play a key role in maintaining and enhancing biodiversity.