Cloud cover building; light rain to return in places

Today’s (July 12) weather will see isolated light rain showers occur in areas, but it will be mostly dry across the country.

Met Eireann says there will be variable cloud cover across the country, with the best patches of sunshine expected in the south.

According to the national forecaster, there will be some alleviation in drought conditions in places this week. The meteorological service is continuing with its status yellow weather warning and it will remain in place for today.

There will be little initial reduction in soil moisture deficits, as evapotranspiration rates will remain high.

Any morning mist and drizzle patches are set to clear as the day progresses. There will be top temperatures of 20° in the north and north-west, but highs of 24° elsewhere.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures will be experienced around inland areas of Munster and south Leinster. Light northerly winds will prevail with some variable wind.

Tomorrow

Met Eireann says tomorrow (Friday, July 13) will see early mist patches that will clear, giving way to another mostly dry day with alternating sunny spells and cloudy periods. The sunshine will turn hazier in the west as the day progresses.