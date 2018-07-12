Bulls quarantined for the Turkish market

There has been some movement on the Turkish market front in recent days. A number of Irish exporters have put consignments of bulls – destined for Turkey – into quarantine, AgriLand understands.

The exporters have been busy sourcing bulls – suitable for the market – over recent weeks. One such exporter – Viastar – has put a consignment of R-grading, continental bulls – weighing between 270-350kg – into quarantine; they will remain there for 21 days.

During the week ending July 1, Viastar exported approximately 1,000 bulls to the same market.

Other export news

Two boatloads of cattle will leave Ireland bound for Libya next week. The consignment of bulls – both Friesians and continentals – will leave from Co. Cork. The boats have been organised by Cork-based exporting company, Curzon Livestock.

Friesian bulls – weighing between 400kg and 500kg – along with continental bulls – weighing between 500kg and 600kg – will be shipped via livestock-carrying vessels.

These boats – the Atlantic M and the Sarah – are currently en route to Co. Cork, where they will be loaded with approximately 3,500 bulls.

In addition to the bulls, the exporter will also ship approximately 400 in-calf, Friesian heifers to Libyan shores.