Two boatloads of cattle destined for Libya next week
Two boatloads of cattle will leave Ireland bound for Libya next week. The consignment of bulls – both Friesians and continentals – will leave from Co. Cork. The boats have been organised by Cork-based exporting company, Curzon Livestock.
Friesian bulls – weighing between 400kg and 500kg – along with continental bulls – weighing between 500kg and 600kg – will be shipped via livestock-carrying vessels.
These boats – the Atlantic M and the Sarah – are currently en route to Co. Cork, where they will be loaded with approximately 3,500 bulls.
In addition to the bulls, the exporter will also ship approximately 400 in-calf, Friesian heifers to Libyan shores.
The same exporter hopes that this contract could form the basis of regular and consistent shipments of Irish cattle to Libya; the company is also in the process of negotiating a contract for the Turkish market.
The Libyan market
This will be the second boat to leave Ireland this year bound for Libyan shores. Earlier this year, a boat carrying approximately 770 Friesian bulls left Greenore Port, Co. Louth.
This consignment arrived in the Libyan port of Khoms during the first week of March. Last year, some 1,830 Irish cattle were exported to Libya – down from the 2,162 shipped the year previous.