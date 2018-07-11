Two boatloads of cattle destined for Libya next week

Two boatloads of cattle will leave Ireland bound for Libya next week. The consignment of bulls – both Friesians and continentals – will leave from Co. Cork. The boats have been organised by Cork-based exporting company, Curzon Livestock.

Friesian bulls – weighing between 400kg and 500kg – along with continental bulls – weighing between 500kg and 600kg – will be shipped via livestock-carrying vessels.

These boats – the Atlantic M and the Sarah – are currently en route to Co. Cork, where they will be loaded with approximately 3,500 bulls.

In addition to the bulls, the exporter will also ship approximately 400 in-calf, Friesian heifers to Libyan shores.

The same exporter hopes that this contract could form the basis of regular and consistent shipments of Irish cattle to Libya; the company is also in the process of negotiating a contract for the Turkish market.

The Libyan market

This will be the second boat to leave Ireland this year bound for Libyan shores. Earlier this year, a boat carrying approximately 770 Friesian bulls left Greenore Port, Co. Louth.