Lely Mitchelstown looks to expand team

Agriculture technology company Lely is looking to make two additions to its staff at its Mitchelstown operation in Cork.

Lely Center Mitchelstown announced that it is planning to add a field service engineer and a farm management support advisor to its team, which, the company says, is as a result of an increased market for automation in dairy farming.

Lely claimed that the current shortage of labour in the dairy sector is making farms increasingly aware of the role automated technology can play on their farms.

The post of field service engineer will involve installing new technologies on farms across Cork, Limerick and Kerry, as well as routine servicing and maintenance of robotic milking systems and similar equipment.

Lely says that a good standard of education is “essential” in this role, with mechanical, electronic and information technology (IT) experience coming as an advantage.

The position of farm management support advisor will involve working with farmers and training them in the use of automatic processes, such as milking and feeding.

A “genuine interest” in dairy farming, as well as experience in herd and grassland management, is a prerequisite for the post, according to Lely.

Further information on these positions can be found here.

Sales team addition

The announcement of the new vacancies comes after Lely Center Mitchelstown already started expanding its staff, specifically its sales team.

Limerick man Willie Walsh is the latest addition in the Mitchelstown base, where he will be responsible for promoting Lely’s product portfolio, the company said.