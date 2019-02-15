Leitrim farmer passes away two weeks after bull attack

A Co. Leitrim part-time farmer has passed away at Sligo University Hospital two weeks after being attacked by a bull.

According to a local county councillor, Anthony Cull, 32, died yesterday (February 14) after complications arose in his recovery from the initial attack, which occurred in a slatted shed.

Sinn Fein councillor Brendan Barry told AgriLand that the deceased, who lived in Castlefore, in the vicinity of Fenagh village, was airlifted to hospital in Sligo.

Anthony was an electrician and part-time farmer, who farmed a suckler herd with his father.

According to Barry, Anthony had been in a hospital for a period, but complications had arisen in recent days; a post mortem was carried out, Barry added.

Recent farm deaths

Sadly, there have been a number of other farm deaths in 2019.

Earlier this month, a Limerick man died after falling on his farm in the Broadford area.

Patrick McLoughlin, 71, had been checking on cow that was due to calve when the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, February 2.

And in January, a young Donegal father of five passed away after being struck by debris while felling trees.