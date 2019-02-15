One week left to submit applications for BEEP

Farmers have been reminded that the deadline for applications looms for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP).

Applications for the scheme, which has a funding provision of €20 million, will be accepted up to and including next Friday, February 22, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

Applications can be made online at www.agfood.ie. Alternatively paper application forms are available from the department, which can be contacted by phone on: 076-1064420.

According to the department, the one-year pilot scheme was announced as part of Budget 2019 in October 2018 as a method of supporting the suckler cow, through a payment of up to €40/calf, once weights of the live calf and its dam are recorded and submitted to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) as per the terms and conditions of the pilot.

When launching the scheme on January 30, Minister Creed said: “The Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot is a targeted support for suckler farmers and is specifically aimed at further improving the economic and environmental efficiency of beef production.

“This is done by measuring the weaning efficiency of suckler cows.”

Today the minister said: “I would encourage all beef farmers to apply for this scheme before the deadline of next Friday.

The application form is very straightforward – a simple indication of intent to supply weights.