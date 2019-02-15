Property marking prioritised to deter theft

A property marking machine is to be used as part of a scheme to deter thieves in Co. Tipperary.

Incorporated into an initiative being run by Tipperary County Council, the device will assist victims of crime recover stolen property, according to local radio station TippFM.

The machine, apparently worth about €6,000, physically marks property with the Eircode of the owners, thus making them identifiable in the case of theft and recovery.

Speaking on TippFM, members of the county council highlighted the benefits of marking property.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro said: “It would reduce insurance premiums; it will act as a deterrent.

“Signage will be put up in each local area to let people know that we are part of this service so overall it will offer a sense of safety, security and it will also give people peace of mind knowing that they can recuperate whatever is taken from them,” she said.

Cllr Andy Moloney also spoke adding: “Things will be stolen but it will be easier to recover them.

The Gardai have a number of pieces of equipment that they have no owners for, so at least if they’re numbered it will be easier to find them.

“Plus, on the other side of the insurance companies, if you have marked your equipment, it will reduce the insurance premiums.”

Advertisement

The importance of marking property was highlighted by local Gardai in an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) meeting on rural crime in the county back in November.

At the meeting, Garda crime prevention officer for North Tipperary, Sgt. Tom O’Dwyer, highlighted that last year between 300 and 400 items were recovered – but only a handful could be successfully claimed due to lack of proof of ownership.