Government announces €62 million funding for rural Ireland
A total of 66 projects in rural Ireland will be allocated funding of €62 million as part of the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.
The announcement was made yesterday, Thursday, February 14, by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, as part of Project Ireland 2040.
According to a statement from the department of Rural and Community Development, to date, 84 projects have been allocated a total of €86 million funding for rural regeneration and development.
This will be leveraged with a further €31 million in matched funding being provided by state-funded bodies.
The announcement took place in the Iontas Arts Centre, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, where Minister Ring was joined by Heather Humphreys TD, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Sean Canney, Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development.
In making the announcement, Minister Ring said: “This fund is a clear demonstration of Project Ireland 2040 in action and is further evidence of this Government’s commitment to rural communities.
These investments will have a transformative effect on many rural towns, villages and outlying areas.
“I believe that it is vital that we continue to build resilience in rural communities and make our towns and villages vibrant places for families to live.
“It is also particularly appropriate, with Brexit approaching, that we continue to strengthen the rural economy and support sustainable development.”
Concluding, Minister Ring said: “The projects that this fund supports are targeting areas where they can have the greatest economic and social impact.”
Minister Humphreys also welcomed the announcement, adding: “Without a doubt, this funding will support job creation and encourage entrepreneurship right across the country. It also promotes balanced regional development and ensures that opportunity is shared all over Ireland.”