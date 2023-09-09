A Laois-based dairy farming couple is behind the Ranch Cabin enterprise which offers cabin accommodation with views of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

Iveta Melgaile and Patrick Bowe set up the venture to give families around the country an insight into farming life.

“We are a working dairy farm so we milk for a living,” said Iveta, who is originally from Latvia but has been living in this country for nearly 23 years. Having been offered a work permit to come to this country, she saw it as a great opportunity.

“I started working in accounts in Dublin and from there I could write a book. Mainly I worked in the hospitality sector at a tourist venue in Dublin,” Iveta said.

She met her husband Patrick, a third-generation farmer in Clonmeen, Errill, seven years ago when they were studying at UCD. Iveta was studying interior design and Patrick was doing a gardening course.

They have two daughters, Chloe Rose and Vanessa, who help out on the farm when they can.

“We were blessed to meet and Patrick, who has been farming since he was 16, charmed me to start a new journey in Laois,” Iveta said.

“I don’t have a farming background but my idea was to start a private farm getaway for families called the Ranch Cabin.

“We welcome people from this country and all around the world for a private farm stay.

“In Latvia we have many places dotted all around the country that you can go and visit and stay on a farm, see farm animals and enjoy staying in timber accommodation with hot tubs in a country setting.”

The Bowes’ ranch cabin accommodates seven people; the pond beach has two residences, while the oak facility sleeps six and the maple sleeps four.

“Saunas are a big part of my culture and something we have available here for our guests to enjoy during their visit,” Iveta added.

“We farm 130ac and milk 80 cows. People can experience a guided tour of the milking, feed calves and baby goats, meet donkeys and enjoy the great countryside Laois has to offer,” said Iveta. Patrick, Chloe Rose and Iveta

“We have been in business for a lovely four years. We have been delighted to meet so many people and make so many friends through the Ranch Cabin,” she added.

“We have hosted romantic couples and families. We didn’t get any grants. It was all done with savings and added to over the years.

Like many others undertaking similar ventures, the Bowes find insurance costs a big challenge. “It is a very very hard process and very expensive also,” said Iveta.

“Our plans for the future at Ranch Cabin are to progress and finish our adventure, with new additions. We hope to have an adults only area. We also want to include a sports field, a book corner, an Irish story teller, a bar and restaurant.”