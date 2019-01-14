LAMMA 2019: New cab for JCB telescopic handlers

A new range of agricultural-spec JCB Loadall telescopic handlers was launched at last week’s LAMMA show in England.

Key features include increased lift performance and a new, next-generation Command Plus cab.

The new cab, which is claimed to be 50% quieter, is roomier. It has a neater control layout and more storage space. Visibility to the front wheels and beyond has supposedly been transformed, by the low-set dash panel.

Visibility upwards (to a raised bucket or fork) has apparently improved by 14%, thanks to “uninterrupted glazing that sweeps up and over the operator’s head”.

According to JCB, the new Series III Loadall handlers are the culmination of a succession of product upgrades over the past six years.

Other new features include: optional Chassis Sway hydraulic levelling adjustment at the front axle; in-cab and external pressure relief for attachment change-over; and a revamped colour scheme.

JCB’s chief innovation and growth officer Tim Burnhope said: “Just over 40 years ago, the JCB Loadall telescopic handler introduced farmers to a revolution in mechanised materials handling.

Advertisement

“The latest phase of the Loadall’s development is focused firmly on the agricultural operator, with an all-new Command Plus cab that is quieter, wider and longer.

It has an improved driving position, with controls that are easier to locate and use. The instrument display is larger and more informative.

“Finally, but by no means least, the Command Plus design brings a transformation in forwards and upwards visibility.”

The new Series III JCB Loadall range comprises four models with up to 200kg increased load capacity over their predecessors – namely the 6m-lift 538-60; 7m-lift 532-70 and 542-70; and the 9.5m-lift 536-95.

The “heavy-lift”, bulk-handling 560-80 (with its 8m lift height and 6t lift capacity) remains the same. The 536-70 LP continues unchanged, with its existing low-profile cab for poultry sheds and other low-height applications.