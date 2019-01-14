Senior News Journalist joins AgriLand team

Aisling Kiernan, from Mullinalaghta in Co. Longford, is the newest member to join AgriLand – taking up the role of Senior News Journalist.

Aisling takes up the position at a vibrant time for the company. The Co. Longford native joins the team at both a challenging and exciting period for the Irish farming sector.

Hailing from a farming background, Aisling graduated from Griffith College Dublin in 1999 with an NDip in Journalism & Media Communications.

She has also studied Law at AIT and is currently endeavouring to complete a BA (Hons) in Law at the Institute.

Aisling spent time living and working in Australia and, upon returning home in 2005/2006, secured a media role in her native county.

She worked as a journalist in the Longford Leader for 11 years from 2007 to 2018 covering numerous areas including farming, rural life, legal affairs, current affairs and politics. Aisling also worked as a journalist in the Longford News during 2006 and 2007.

Over the last 12 years, she has spoken about many of the issues that affect Co. Longford and the greater midlands region on national radio.

She also appeared on TV3’s Midweek to discuss the court poor-box debacle, which originated at Longford District Court.

Aisling has also covered numerous general and local election counts. Together with her Longford Leader colleague she was one of the last two journalists still standing when the Longford/Westmeath general election count concluded after six days in 2016, in what became known as ‘The Seige of Kenagh!’