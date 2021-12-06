Lamb prices have moved on another 10c/kg this week, with prices now reaching as high as €7.50/kg as factories struggle to fill orders for Christmas.

This is according to the sheep chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Sean Dennehy.

Giving an update to Agriland on the sheep trade at the start of this week, Dennehy said: “Demand for lamb is extremely strong and factories are struggling to fill orders for the lucrative Christmas trade.

“Prices have moved on another 10c/kg to €7.50/kg with higher deals for groups and larger lots, with weights of 23kg also available.

“UK and EU lamb prices are also rising, fuelled by tight supplies and underpinned by the absence of significant volumes of New Zealand lamb in the market place.

“Market conditions are strong, as supplies here and in the UK and the EU are limited and farmers should sell hard while moving lambs as they become fit to maximise returns.”

The IFA sheep committee chairman said factory agents are also very active at the marts, where prices have recovered strongly, rising by up to €5/head, providing a real alternative outlet for farmers unable to secure the higher prices from factories.

Sean added that cull ewes in general are making €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg.