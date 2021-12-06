A number of livestock trailers – along with their occupants – were pulled aside by Gardaí in Co. Wicklow over the weekend for a number of issues, including lack of working brake lights and registration plates.

An operation by Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit (RPU) was carried out on Saturday (December 4). The focus of the operation was on trailers of various types.

Personnel from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) were also involved.

A number of vehicles were detected without working brake lights & trailers missing registration plates.



Drivers towing livestock trailers – some with livestock on board – were among those pulled aside so Gardaí could check all was in order – with disappointing results for some.

Taking to social media yesterday to highlight the lack of compliance of some drivers, Gardaí said: “A number of vehicles were detected without working brake lights and trailers missing registration plates.”

“Please check your lights and trailers before traveling,” the Garda social media post urged.

Gardaí investigate farm arson attack

In other Garda-related news, an investigation is understood to be continuing after an arson attack on a farm in Co. Offaly.

Two farm buildings were extensively damaged. A milking robot is also understood to have sustained significant damage.

A post on social media by Gardaí from Laois and Offaly confirmed that the incident was an intentional act of arson.

Separately, a statement from Gardaí to Agriland explained: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire that broke out on a farm in the Clonbullogue area of Co. Offaly in the early hours of Saturday, November 27.”

Clonbullogue lies on the border between Kildare and Offaly.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The owners of the farm took to Facebook the following day to express their shock at the incident and appeal for information, saying: “This time yesterday we woke to a nightmare because evil had visited our yard.”