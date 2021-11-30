Gardaí have launched an investigation into a fire on a farm in Co. Offaly, in which two farm buildings were extensively damaged.

A post on social media by Gardaí from Laois and Offaly confirmed that the incident was an intentional act of arson.

A statement from Gardaí to Agriland explained: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire that broke out on a farm in the Clonbulloge are of Co. Offaly in the early hours of Saturday, November 27.”

Clonbulloge lies on the border between Kildare and Offaly.

The Garda statement went on to say that two farm buildings “were extensively damaged by the fire”.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Gardaí said that a technical and forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and that an investigation is ongoing.

Separately, local Gardaí posted to Facebook to confirm that they were investigating an attack of arson.

The post said: “Edenderry Gardaí are investigating an incident of arson at a farm in Clonmore, Clonbulloge, Co. Offaly on the night of November 27, during the course of which a fire was set which caused substantial damage to a dairy, plant and machinery.

“We are appealing for information from anyone that passed through the Clonbulloge area between 4:00a.m and 7:00a.m on [on that date]; and to those that may have dashcam footage in their vehicle at that time or people from the area that may have information that assist in our investigation, to contact us at 057 9327600 or 1800 666 111,” the post added.

The owners of the farm also took to Facebook the following day to express their shock at the incident and appeal for information.

“This time yesterday we woke up to a nightmare because evil had visited our yard.”

The owners thanked all those who assisted them, including Gardaí.

“If anyone has seen anything suspicious locally, no matter how insignificant you think it is, particularly between Clonbulloge and Bracknagh in the past while, especially in the last week, please contact us or Edenderry or Tullamore Gardaí,” the owner’s social media post added.

A local GAA club is also appealing for information on behalf of the family, saying on Facebook: “On behalf of a local family – significant arson damage occurred on a local farm.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious or out of ordinary between 2:00a.m and 7:00a.m Friday night / Saturday morning or over the last few days that seemed out of the ordinary please contact the local gardaí – no matter how insignificant you may think it is, it may help,” Bracknagh GAA said.