This week’s factory quotes have seen further upward movement on beef price, but heifer and steer quotes appear slower to move than other categories.

5c/kg rises have been quoted by most processors in the cow and U24-month-old bull categories for this week, but it seems most processors are opening quotes for heifers and steers this week at the same levels as last week.

Starting with heifers and €4.25/kg on the grid is what’s on offer here this week, while looking at steers and €4.20/kg on the grid is the general run this week.

While the above prices are what most processors are quoting this week, farmers with suitable bunches of cattle ready to be turned out to the factory should bargain hard and more money may be on offer for the farmer to secure.

On the higher end of the scale, €4.30/kg is currently available for heifers with €4.25/kg on offer for steers, along with a 10c/kg carcass bonus for heifers and steers killing out between 300-400kgs.

Breed bonuses are still available for Hereford and Angus heifers and steers of 10c/kg and 20c/kg respectively.

Looking at cows and it seems cow price has made a full recovery since coming under pressure over the past few weeks, with the same, if not more, on offer than the early October cow prices.

Advertisement

Starting with U-grade cows and €4.00/kg is on offer for top spec U-grade cows that are well fleshed and score a U+.

Looking at R, O and P-grade cows and €3.85, €3.65 and €3.55/kg respectively is what is on offer for cows scoring an ‘equals’ in their respective grades, but are well fleshed and are not over fat.

Better-type cows in their respective grades will likely be eligible for a higher price per kilogramme than the above quotes, so farmers should ensure this stipulation is agreed before sending cows to the processor.

Finally, looking at bulls and a flat price of €4.25, €4.15, €4.00 and 3.90/kg is what’s on offer for U, R, O and P-grade bulls respectively, with better type bulls in their respective grades coming into a higher price per kg and vice versa.

Under 16-month-old bulls are being quoted at €4.20/kg on the grid.

Last week’s kill figures will be available shortly and it will be interesting to see how the composition of the kill compares to the previous week.