A Cavan farmer has won the 2021 RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Award.

Owen Cooney was presented with his award today by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett and RDS president, Professor Owen Lewis.

The Special Commendation Award went to Westmeath farmer, James Ham.

The annual RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Award category aims to recognise excellence in sustainable use of land that incorporates both farming and forestry through the successful adoption of a whole farm planning approach

In recent years, Owen, who farms 35ha, moved from dairying into contract rearing of dairy calves.

But he has been planting and managing trees and successfully integrating forestry into suitable areas of his farm over many years.

With a mixture of both conifers and broadleaves, close to 30% of his farm is now under forestry.

Combining his roles as farmer and forest owner has enabled Owen to develop an efficient management system that meets his objectives for his farm while also providing income, biodiversity, shelter and landscape benefits, according to Teagasc.

Accepting the award Owen said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to win the Teagasc farm forestry award. I’ve always had a love for forestry and planting has helped me explore and develop other farming opportunities.”

Cavan-based Teagasc forestry advisor, Kevin O’Connell said he was delighted that Owen’s commitment to forestry on his farm over many years has been recognised.

“The forests he planted on suitable ground are now generating income and providing wider environmental benefits while improving farm efficiency. It is a win-win for Owen and his farm.”