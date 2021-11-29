Debates will get underway tonight (Monday, November 29) in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Ulster/North Leinster regional chairperson election.

Two contestants have been nominated and are in the running for the chairperson position.

The two candidates involved are former IFA chairperson in Co. Monaghan Frank Brady and the current IFA chairperson in Co. Meath John Curran.

In order to be nominated, candidates had to receive a nomination from their own county and two other counties in the region.

The region encompasses counties Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Louth, Meath, Longford and Westmeath.

Brady got the green light from his own county – Monaghan – as well as Donegal and Louth while Curran secured nominations from his home county – Meath – as well as Longford and Westmeath.

The dates, times and locations for debates are as follows: County executive Venue Time Date Cavan Hotel Kilmore, Cavan 8:00p.m Monday, November 29 Longford Longford Rugby Club, Longford 8:00p.m Tuesday, November 30 Donegal Virtual online debate 8:00p.m Wednesday, December 1 Louth Monasterboice Inn, Drogheda 8:00p.m Thursday, December 2 Westmeath Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar 8:00p.m Monday, December 6 Meath Headford Arms Hotel, Kells 8:00p.m Tuesday, December 7 Monaghan The Four Seasons, Monaghan 8:00p.m Wednesday, December 8 Virtual online debate (across region) 8:00p.m Thursday, November 9

As can be seen above, the Donegal county executive has opted for a virtual online debate, due to the current Covid-19 situation.

The format of each debate will allow the two candidates 10 minutes each to address the branches. This will be followed by a 30-minute question and answer session. Each candidate will then have one minute to make final comments.

The voting procedure will see postal voting by county officers and branch delegates. This will take place in December.

Ballots are to be returned by 12:00p.m on Wednesday, December 17, with the count to take place that day.

The successful candidate will take over from Nigel Reneghan, who took up the position himself this time four years ago.

This is time of the year in which the normal IFA election season occurs. However, this year the Ulster/North Leinster chairperson election will be the only one to take place.

All other positions usually up for grabs saw their incumbent office holders nominated as the sole candidate for that position and, therefore, were returned unopposed without election.

These positions are: the IFA president (Tim Cullinan returned unopposed); deputy president (Brian Rushe); Munster regional chairperson (Harold Kingston); Connacht regional chairperson (Pat Murphy); and South Leinster regional chairperson Francie Gorman.

These positions are held for terms of two years between elections.