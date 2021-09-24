Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has been returned unopposed as the association’s president for a further two-year term.

IFA national returning officer Martin Stapleton has announced that nominations have closed for the positions of IFA president, deputy president and regional chairpeople, for which elections take place every two years.

Sitting President Tim Cullinan was the only nominee and has therefore been returned unopposed for a second term, commencing in January 2022.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe was also returned unopposed.

There are two nominees for the position of Ulster/North Leinster chairperson. They are former IFA Monaghan chairperson Frank Brady and IFA Meath chairperson John Curran.

The successful candidate will succeed the outgoing Ulster/North Leinster chairperson Nigel Renaghan.

Advertisement

The Munster Regional chairperson Harold Kingston was nominated and returned unopposed.

The Connacht Regional chairperson Pat Murphy was nominated and returned unopposed.

The South Leinster chairperson Francie Gorman was nominated and returned unopposed.

The news comes the same week as the IFA’s pre-budget lobby day for ministers and TDs ahead of Budget 2022.

Speaking to Agriland at the event, Cullinan called for the government to give an “absolute commitment” that revenue generated from increases to the Carbon Tax will be used for a “proper environmental scheme”.

“What we want here is a proper environmental scheme, not what we saw in the REAP [Results-based Environmental Agri Pilot Project] scheme earlier on this year, which is totally unworkable,” Cullinan argued.

Download Our Free App