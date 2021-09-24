Investigations are ongoing after three cows were killed in a road traffic incident in Tipperary, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on the morning of Thursday, September, 23, in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

“At approximately 7:00am, Gardaí were called to the scene in the Nenagh area following reports of a vehicle colliding with a number of livestock. Three cows were killed during the course of this incident.

No injuries to persons were reported, the Garda statement added.

Continuing, the representative said: “Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to please make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on: 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666111, or any Garda Station,” the Garda statement concluded.

In other news, a man was injured in an incident involving livestock at a mart in Co. Leitrim last week, it has been confirmed.

The incident occurred at Drumshanbo Mart, Co. Leitrim on Friday evening (September 17) and the man in question is a member of staff at the mart.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that a member of staff at a mart in Drumshambo was injured by an animal on Friday evening at approximately 6:00p.m.

“One man (early 50s) received injuries and was removed to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Investigations are ongoing and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified, the Garda spokesperson added.

